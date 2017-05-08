Sources: Bigalora's owners to buy Arb...

Sources: Bigalora's owners to buy Arbor Brewing Company

Monday May 8 Read more: Metro Times

A deal is in the works for the owners of the Neapolitan-style pizza company Bigalora to buy the Arbor Brewing Company's entire US operation. The latter runs the ABC BrewPub in Ann Arbor, the ABC Microbrewery in Ypsilanti, and distributes statewide.

