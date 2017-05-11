Neighborhood Theatre Group to Premiere New Musical Dispatches from the Dumb Decade

Neighborhood Theatre Group is workshopping their newest musical Dispatches from the Decade by local playwright A.M. Dean, with music arranged by the NTG House Band, June 2-4 at Bona Sera Underground in downtown Ypsilanti. Performance times are June 2 at 8pm, June 3 at 2pm and 8pm, and June 4 at 2pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.