Neighborhood Theatre Group to Premiere New Musical Dispatches from the Dumb Decade
Neighborhood Theatre Group is workshopping their newest musical Dispatches from the Decade by local playwright A.M. Dean, with music arranged by the NTG House Band, June 2-4 at Bona Sera Underground in downtown Ypsilanti. Performance times are June 2 at 8pm, June 3 at 2pm and 8pm, and June 4 at 2pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May 8
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May 5
|watching livonia
|1,119
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC