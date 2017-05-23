Job fairs across southeast Michigan seek applicants, military veterans
Five job fairs across southeastern Michigan are looking for a few good men and women to fill numerous job positions, with priority given to military veterans. Michigan Works! Southeast is hosting the second annual Hiring Blitz in partnership with Veterans Community Action Teams of Region 9. Job fair locations include Hillsdale, Jackson, Adrian, Howell and Ypsilanti and stretch across a four-day period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May 8
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May 5
|watching livonia
|1,119
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC