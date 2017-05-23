Job fairs across southeast Michigan s...

Job fairs across southeast Michigan seek applicants, military veterans

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: MLive.com

Five job fairs across southeastern Michigan are looking for a few good men and women to fill numerous job positions, with priority given to military veterans. Michigan Works! Southeast is hosting the second annual Hiring Blitz in partnership with Veterans Community Action Teams of Region 9. Job fair locations include Hillsdale, Jackson, Adrian, Howell and Ypsilanti and stretch across a four-day period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May 8 Musikologist 18
Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14) May 8 tom in Ypsilanti 3
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) May 5 watching livonia 1,119
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr 29 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC