Historical markers acknowledge site of segregated Ypsilanti housing
A dark side of Ypsilanti's history is being acknowledged Friday afternoon with the unveiling of historical markers at the site of Parkridge Homes. Officials from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office planned to unveil three markers during a ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 at the Parkridge Community Center, 591 Armstrong Drive, in Ypsilanti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May 8
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May 5
|watching livonia
|1,119
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC