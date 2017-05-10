Historical markers acknowledge site o...

Historical markers acknowledge site of segregated Ypsilanti housing

Friday May 5 Read more: MLive.com

A dark side of Ypsilanti's history is being acknowledged Friday afternoon with the unveiling of historical markers at the site of Parkridge Homes. Officials from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office planned to unveil three markers during a ceremony from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 at the Parkridge Community Center, 591 Armstrong Drive, in Ypsilanti.

