Heloise: Sound Off: Flight fulfillment
"We love our passengers, and we strive to make them happy and comfortable. With summer vacations comes a higher volume of travelers, so I have a few suggestions for passengers who fly the airlines: "* Even though the airlines have blankets and pillows, you might want to bring a small throw and travel pillow from home.
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May 8
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May 5
|watching livonia
|1,119
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
