Farm + Ferment acquires Arbor Brewing Company, plans Ypsi brewery expansion
The Arbor Brewing Company officially announced the sale of the company to Farm + Ferment, a group of Michigan-based hospitality businesses that includes Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina. As we reported on Monday , Bigalora's owners - now revealed to be Farm + Ferment - planned to buy ABC's North American operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
