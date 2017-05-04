Dine for Dollars, Support Fight Again...

Dine for Dollars, Support Fight Against HIV

HIV Health and Beyond will hold its 22nd Annual Dining for Dollars fundraising dinner, silent auction and strolling raffle at a new location this year - The Ann Arbor City Club. Join community supporters for a night of festivities at 6 p.m. on May 17 at 1830 Washtenaw Ave. The event features a fabulous dinner prepared by executive chef Nathan Ennis and a chance to win prizes in a fun-filled strolling raffle and silent auction.

