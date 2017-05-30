Building a Solar Community at a Michigan Fire Station
Ypsilanti is fortunate to have a community willing to assist with projects, and about dozen people showed up on a sunny Saturday to help out. The solar community in Ypsilanti, MI, has grown from near zero to over a megawatt in the past 10 years.
