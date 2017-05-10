Bedtime stories are great for young r...

Bedtime stories are great for young readers. But expert says parents could do more.

Friday May 5

Stateside's conversation with Nell Duke, a professor at the University of Michigan School of Education and author of "Beyond Bedtime Stories: A Parent's Guide to Promoting Reading, Writing and Other Literacy Skills from Birth to Five." So what are some good ways parents can teach their children to make reading a central part of their lives? Nell Duke 's book Beyond Bedtime Stories: A Parent's Guide to Promoting Reading, Writing and Other Literacy Skills from Birth to Five has plenty of ideas.

