Ann Arbor SPARK's A2 Tech Trek 2017 Set for June 16
Following the all-new Tech Talk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., leading technology companies will participate in the third annual A2 Tech Trek on June 16, 2017, from 3 to 7 p.m. A2 Tech Trek, a free event, features open houses at downtown Ann Arbor's technology companies and organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK, with support from the Michigan Economic Development Corp, Ann Arbor/ Ypsilanti SmartZone , and Each stop on the trek will create a fun, educational experience that reflects their unique culture and demonstrates their product or service.
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May 8
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May 5
|watching livonia
|1,119
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
