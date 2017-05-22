Ann Arbor SPARK's A2 Tech Trek 2017 Set for June 16

Following the all-new Tech Talk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., leading technology companies will participate in the third annual A2 Tech Trek on June 16, 2017, from 3 to 7 p.m. A2 Tech Trek, a free event, features open houses at downtown Ann Arbor's technology companies and organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK, with support from the Michigan Economic Development Corp, Ann Arbor/ Ypsilanti SmartZone , and Each stop on the trek will create a fun, educational experience that reflects their unique culture and demonstrates their product or service.

