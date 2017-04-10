U.S. job growth cools, unemployment rate falls to 4.5 percent
U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges auto workers at the American Center for Mobility March 15, 2017 in Ypsilanti, Michigan. U.S. employers added 98,000 nonfarm payrolls in March, far fewer than forecast, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday.
