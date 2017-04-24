Ozone House Creates Zen Room for Youn...

Ozone House Creates Zen Room for Young People

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Pridesource.com

The Ozone House Drop-In Center in Ypsilanti is excited to announce the addition of their new Zen Room. The space provides an opportunity for young people to take a moment to themselves to explore new ways of dealing with stress, practice coping skills and self-reflection, and explore their spirituality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr 22 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr 17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr 15 Banjo 2
any Jack Brown update? Apr 13 purdu 1
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC