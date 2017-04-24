Ozone House Creates Zen Room for Young People
The Ozone House Drop-In Center in Ypsilanti is excited to announce the addition of their new Zen Room. The space provides an opportunity for young people to take a moment to themselves to explore new ways of dealing with stress, practice coping skills and self-reflection, and explore their spirituality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC