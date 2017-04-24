MDOT seeks input on $15 million road ...

MDOT seeks input on $15 million road plan for U.S. 12 in Ypsilanti

The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting an open house Thursday, April 27 in Ypsilanti to discuss upcoming construction on U.S. 12 and Wiard Road. The public is invited to attend the open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ypsilanti Community Utility Authority, 2777 State, to speak with MDOT staff and contractors about the construction project.

