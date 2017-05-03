First county issued ID card in Midwest proving popular with immigrants

In the past two years, Washtenaw County IDs have opened doors to health care, banking and other public services for people who otherwise wouldn't have access to them. The county issued ID - which is available to any Washtenaw County resident - has been especially beneficial for immigrants, people who are homeless and people re-entering society after being incarcerated, who may not have another type of government-issued ID, said Keta Cowan, CEO of Synod Community Services in Ypsilanti and chair of the Washtenaw ID task force .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.