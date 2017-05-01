Eastern Michigan students get leadership awards from Detroit NAACP

Eastern Michigan students Jaren Johnson and Darius Anthony received leadership awards at the NAACP's annual Freedom Fund Dinner Sunday, April 23. Johnson, the president of the EMU Black Student Union this past year; and Anthony, president of the EMU Student Branch of the NAACP, received the Great Expectation Award, joining California Congresswoman Maxine Waters , who received a lifetime achievement award. Photo provided l Monica Morgan and Andre Smith YPSILANTI, MI - A pair of Eastern Michigan University students were honored with leadership awards from the Detroit NAACP for their work in advancing the cause of justice this past school year in the wake of racist vandalism found on campus.

