Eastern Michigan students get leaders...

Eastern Michigan students get leadership awards from Detroit NAACP

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: MLive.com

Eastern Michigan students Jaren Johnson and Darius Anthony received leadership awards at the NAACP's annual Freedom Fund Dinner Sunday, April 23. Johnson, the president of the EMU Black Student Union this past year; and Anthony, president of the EMU Student Branch of the NAACP, received the Great Expectation Award, joining California Congresswoman Maxine Waters , who received a lifetime achievement award. Photo provided l Monica Morgan and Andre Smith YPSILANTI, MI - A pair of Eastern Michigan University students were honored with leadership awards from the Detroit NAACP for their work in advancing the cause of justice this past school year in the wake of racist vandalism found on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr 29 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr 22 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr 17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr 15 Banjo 2
any Jack Brown update? Apr 13 purdu 1
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,985 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC