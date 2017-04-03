Barbershop finds success in out-of-the-box idea to get kids reading

The children who visit one particular barbershop in Michigan get more than just fresh cuts when they visit; if they want to, they can receive lessons in reading, in African-American history and in self-confidence. For a year, the Fuller Cut barbershop in Ypsilanti, Michigan, outside of Ann Arbor, has been offering a Read to a Barber program.

