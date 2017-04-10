Ann Arbor-based businesses expand to Ypsilanti's Depot Town
The grand opening of a shared location for babo and Tiny Buddha Yoga is prompting conversations on what businesses are the right fit for Ypsilanti's Depot Town. The two businesses are joining together under one roof at 17 E. Cross St. with a united mission to offer healthy food, drinks and activities to the community.
