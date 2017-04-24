68-year-old accused of chasing man while armed with machete

A 68-year-old man was arrested Saturday, April 8, after police allege he chased another man while armed with a machete. Police were called about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 300 block of East Ainsworth Street in Ypsilanti for the report of an individual chasing family members with a machete, according to the Ypsilanti Police Department.

