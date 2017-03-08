Woman killed in Ypsilanti house fire was Detroit Edison retiree
Jamesenna Tillman, 65, died in the fire reported about 6:30 a.m. March 1 at the home at 914 Pleasant Drive, near West Michigan Avenue and Summit Street, said Ypsilanti Fire Chief Max Anthouard. The fire also caused significant damage to the brick home.
