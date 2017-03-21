US, China to cooperate on 'dangerous' N. Korea situation

The US and China pledged on Saturday to work together in addressing the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear program, as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned regional tensions had reached a "dangerous level." The language from Tillerson and his Chinese counterpart after talks in Beijing was notably conciliatory after a run-up in which US President Donald Trump accused China of doing nothing to control its rogue neighbour while Beijing blamed Washington for fuelling hostilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.