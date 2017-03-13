University of Michigan student detained after damaging Trump supporter's flag

A University of Michigan graduate student was temporarily detained during protests outside of President Donald Trump's speech Wednesday, March 15, to auto workers at Willow Run Airport near Ypsilanti. Police said they saw the 26-year-old Ann Arbor woman, who identified herself to media as Lena Amick, a graduate student, pull a bunting-style flag off a trailer about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Airport Drive in Ypsilanti Township, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.