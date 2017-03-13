University of Michigan student detained after damaging Trump supporter's flag
A University of Michigan graduate student was temporarily detained during protests outside of President Donald Trump's speech Wednesday, March 15, to auto workers at Willow Run Airport near Ypsilanti. Police said they saw the 26-year-old Ann Arbor woman, who identified herself to media as Lena Amick, a graduate student, pull a bunting-style flag off a trailer about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Airport Drive in Ypsilanti Township, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|5 hr
|Any
|5
|1967 barracuda
|16 hr
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|21 hr
|watch and see
|1
|Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09)
|Mar 11
|Tom L in NC
|7
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC