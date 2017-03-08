U-M basketball team plane slides off runway
The University of Michigan's men's basketball team was on board as a plane slid off the runway at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Wednesday as the team was en route to the Big Ten Tournament in Washington. There were reportedly no major injuries, as the plane came to a rest in a grassy area near the runway.
