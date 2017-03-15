Trump pumps brakes on Obama-era fuel efficiency standards
President Trump announced Wednesday that his administration would re-examine Obama-era fuel efficiency rules for cars and trucks, during a visit to the heart of the U.S. auto industry. After meeting with auto CEOs and union leaders, Trump announced his plan at the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, Mich., outside Detroit.
