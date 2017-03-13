Trump expected to announce vehicle em...

Trump expected to announce vehicle emissions rules review

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Detroit area on Wednesday to hold an event with the chief executives of U.S. automakers to announce a restart of a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules sought by the industry, according to two sources briefed on the matter. Trump is expected to visit Ypsilanti, Michigan, a Detroit suburb, to tout his administration's decision to revive a review of the feasibility of the 2022 through 2025 vehicle emissions rules, after the Obama adminitration moved in its final days to lock in the rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09) Mar 11 Tom L in NC 7
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 21 Faith 4
Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07) Feb 16 fireone 5
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,580 • Total comments across all topics: 279,531,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC