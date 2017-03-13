Trump expected to announce vehicle emissions rules review
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Detroit area on Wednesday to hold an event with the chief executives of U.S. automakers to announce a restart of a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules sought by the industry, according to two sources briefed on the matter. Trump is expected to visit Ypsilanti, Michigan, a Detroit suburb, to tout his administration's decision to revive a review of the feasibility of the 2022 through 2025 vehicle emissions rules, after the Obama adminitration moved in its final days to lock in the rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09)
|Mar 11
|Tom L in NC
|7
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC