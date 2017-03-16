Trump backpedals on fuel economy: Why that's not the end of electric cars.
The Trump administration promises to review Obama-era fuel-economy standards that helped spur the electric car market. But federal policies aren't all that matters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|1 hr
|Any
|5
|1967 barracuda
|11 hr
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|16 hr
|watch and see
|1
|Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09)
|Mar 11
|Tom L in NC
|7
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC