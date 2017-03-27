The emissions tester that checked VW ...

The emissions tester that checked VW sees opportunity in Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Automotive News

The Swedish vehicle inspector whose technology identified emissions discrepancies in Volkswagen diesel engines sees Donald Trump as an opportunity-in-waiting. While it's generally "not a good situation for us" when a government is not pro-environment, any decision by the U.S. president to roll back fuel-consumption rules put in place by his predecessor Barack Obama means vehicle manufacturers can "sell gas guzzlers for much longer time periods than previously anticipated," said Lothar Geilen, appointed to take the helm at Opus Group AB next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Mar 16 Any 5
1967 barracuda Mar 15 Jeeper 1
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09) Mar 11 Tom L in NC 7
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC