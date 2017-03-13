The Art of Trump's CAFE Deal is Fraught With Roadblocks on Both Sides of the Street
Instead, the Trump administration will allow the 'mid-term review' originally scheduled for April 2018 to determine whether the standards, to which automakers agreed early in the Obama administration, would negatively affect employment numbers in the business. In exchange, Trump expects automakers to open new factories and create new jobs in the U.S. "The era of economic surrender by the United States is over," Trump said before announcing he would tear up Obama's executive order on the 2025 CAFE regulations.
