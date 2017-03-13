The Art of Trump's CAFE Deal is Fraug...

The Art of Trump's CAFE Deal is Fraught With Roadblocks on Both Sides of the Street

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Automobile Magazine

Instead, the Trump administration will allow the 'mid-term review' originally scheduled for April 2018 to determine whether the standards, to which automakers agreed early in the Obama administration, would negatively affect employment numbers in the business. In exchange, Trump expects automakers to open new factories and create new jobs in the U.S. "The era of economic surrender by the United States is over," Trump said before announcing he would tear up Obama's executive order on the 2025 CAFE regulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automobile Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Thu Any 5
1967 barracuda Wed Jeeper 1
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09) Mar 11 Tom L in NC 7
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,636,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC