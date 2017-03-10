School copes with young student's tra...

School copes with young student's tragic death

Classmates and a school community are trying to come to grips with the death of a young student who took her own life. At Lincoln Middle School in Ypsilanti, where Kaylynn attended classes, resources including grief counselors have been made available to students.

