School copes with young student's tragic death
Classmates and a school community are trying to come to grips with the death of a young student who took her own life. At Lincoln Middle School in Ypsilanti, where Kaylynn attended classes, resources including grief counselors have been made available to students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
