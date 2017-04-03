Robbery suspect captured by victim's ...

Robbery suspect captured by victim's daughter bound over for trial

Friday Mar 31 Read more: MLive.com

A 39-year-old Ypsilanti woman was bound over to circuit court Thursday, March 30 on several charges related to a February break-in and armed robbery. Christina Reid-Smith faces one count of armed robbery, a count of first-degree home invasion and two related counts of conspiracy after being arrested at the scene of the crime.

Ypsilanti, MI

