Robbery suspect captured by victim's daughter bound over for trial
A 39-year-old Ypsilanti woman was bound over to circuit court Thursday, March 30 on several charges related to a February break-in and armed robbery. Christina Reid-Smith faces one count of armed robbery, a count of first-degree home invasion and two related counts of conspiracy after being arrested at the scene of the crime.
