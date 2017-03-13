President may come bearing good news for auto industry
President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti on Wednesday. The center is a federally-designed testing site for autonomous cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|3 hr
|watchLiarTrump an...
|4
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|4 hr
|watch and see
|1
|Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09)
|Mar 11
|Tom L in NC
|7
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC