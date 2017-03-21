Michigan's highway: The present state of Michigan Avenue, our state's most important road
Here in Michigan, the nearly 2,500-mile highway US-12 is known simply as Michigan Avenue. Since its initial construction in 1827, Michigan Avenue has arguably been the state's most important thoroughfare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 16
|Any
|5
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09)
|Mar 11
|Tom L in NC
|7
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC