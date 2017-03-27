Marsh Plating Takes on Growth, Expansion

Marsh Plating Takes on Growth, Expansion

The ability to manage business growth and thrive is one reason Marsh Plating earned its Products Finishing Top Shops status and special recognition in the business strategy category. Matt and Mitch Marsh of Marsh Plating know all about the challenges of running a plating business and managing multiple operations.

