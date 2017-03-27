Local Governments to Fly Transgender Pride Flags in Michigan
The International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31 is an annual holiday dedicated to celebrating transgender people and their identities, but also to raise awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide. For the first time in Michigan, a number of communities will fly the Transgender Pride Flag outside public buildings in support of the transgender community and their allies.
