Jammed elevator cited as factor in Ameristar MD-83 accident
A jammed elevator appears to have contributed to the March runway overrun of an Ameristar Air Cargo Boeing MD-83 in Michigan, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. A linkage to the aircraft's right elevator had been bent, and the right elevator had jammed in the nose-down position, according to an investigation update released 22 March by the NSTB.
