James M. Smith inaugurated as Eastern...

James M. Smith inaugurated as Eastern Michigan University's 23rd president

James M. Smith was inaugurated as Eastern Michigan University's 23rd president, Thursday, March 2, at 2 p.m. in Pease Auditorium. A list of events for the day included: a Delegate and Platform reception at McKenny Hall, Parade of Nations march from McKenny Hall to Pease Auditorium, a campus celebration at McKenny after the inauguration and a scholarship dinner reception at the Ann Arbor Marriott.

