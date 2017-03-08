High winds cause damage, fan fire tha...

High winds cause damage, fan fire that kills 5 people

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Emergency personnel examine a charter plane that was carrying members of the University of Michigan men's basketball team that was involved in an accident at Willow Run Airport, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Ypsilanti, Mich. The plane slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff in high winds, causing extensive damage to the aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09) Sat Tom L in NC 7
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 21 Faith 4
Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07) Feb 16 fireone 5
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,902 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC