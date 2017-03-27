Gov. Snyder Statement On Healthcare a...

Gov. Snyder Statement On Healthcare and Trump's Snarky Remark

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WHTC

While Governor Rick Snyder urges the state's congressional delegation to vote against the House Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act he also is opening up a bit about a snarky remark made by Trump. Snyder sent a letter to lawmakers saying that the American Health Care Act will end Healthy Michigan because it shifts significant financial risk and cost from the federal government to the states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) 2 hr Congrats 236
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Wed Mikeymike116 3
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Tue Alex Wong 7
1967 barracuda Mar 15 Jeeper 1
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09) Mar 11 Tom L in NC 7
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,664 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC