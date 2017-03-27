Gov. Snyder Statement On Healthcare and Trump's Snarky Remark
While Governor Rick Snyder urges the state's congressional delegation to vote against the House Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act he also is opening up a bit about a snarky remark made by Trump. Snyder sent a letter to lawmakers saying that the American Health Care Act will end Healthy Michigan because it shifts significant financial risk and cost from the federal government to the states.
