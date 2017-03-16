Fuel Economy Standards: Trump Taps on The Brakes
Current fuel economy standards are being reviewed by President Donald Trump's administration, which some interpret as a first step in loosening those rules. Trump made the comments during a rally at the former Willow Run bomber factory in Ypsilanti, Michigan, which is being redeveloped into a testing ground for automotive vehicles, Reuters reported .
