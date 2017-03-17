For the Record: WH budget director di...

For the Record: WH budget director did not say Meals on Wheels did not show results

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, March 16, responded to questions about Meals on Wheels and after-school programs. "We want to give you money for programs that don't work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Mar 16 Any 5
1967 barracuda Mar 15 Jeeper 1
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09) Mar 11 Tom L in NC 7
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,698,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC