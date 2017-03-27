First look: Inside southeast Michigan's new (and only) Guatemalan bakery

Though Ypsilanti's Mexican and Central American population isn't nearly as large as that a half hour east in Southwest Detroit, its small community of restaurants is producing dishes that can stand up to anything made by its nearby neighbors. Joining those ranks is PanaderA a La BendiciA3n, southeast Michigan's only Guatamalan bakery, which opened last week in Ypsilanti.

