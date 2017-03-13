Donald Trump to ease Obama-era rule on auto fuel economy standards
President Trump will announce Wednesday that he's reopening a review of Obama-era fuel economy rules, after the EPA broke an agreement with the auto industry last year and accelerated the final tailpipe emissions standards for cars and light trucks. Mr. Trump is traveling to Ypsilanti, Michigan, where he'll grant the regulatory reprieve for the industry in front of an audience of auto workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09)
|Mar 11
|Tom L in NC
|7
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC