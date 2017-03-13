Donald Trump to ease Obama-era rule o...

Donald Trump to ease Obama-era rule on auto fuel economy standards

16 min ago Read more: Washington Times

President Trump will announce Wednesday that he's reopening a review of Obama-era fuel economy rules, after the EPA broke an agreement with the auto industry last year and accelerated the final tailpipe emissions standards for cars and light trucks. Mr. Trump is traveling to Ypsilanti, Michigan, where he'll grant the regulatory reprieve for the industry in front of an audience of auto workers.

