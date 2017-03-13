Destructive winds wreak havoc in US' centre, north
Strong spring storm this week brought dozens of reports of wind damage from the Central Plains to the Northeast [Al Jazeera] Spring across the United States is known for its changeable and often severe weather. And this week has lived up to the season's expectations with destructive tornadoes, damaging hail and wildfires.
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09)
|Mar 11
|Tom L in NC
|7
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
