16-year-old arrested in Ypsilanti mosque fire
Pittsfield Township police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a fire at a mosque in Ypsilanti. Police say the teen set the fire at the Islamic Center of Ypsilanti at 5909 W. Michigan Avenue on February 27. He's also accused of arson at a secondary location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1967 barracuda
|8 hr
|Jeeper
|1
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|12 hr
|watchLiarTrump an...
|4
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|13 hr
|watch and see
|1
|Marlin Martin or Russell Martin (Sep '09)
|Mar 11
|Tom L in NC
|7
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC