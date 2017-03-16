16-year-old arrested in Ypsilanti mos...

16-year-old arrested in Ypsilanti mosque fire

14 hrs ago

Pittsfield Township police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a fire at a mosque in Ypsilanti. Police say the teen set the fire at the Islamic Center of Ypsilanti at 5909 W. Michigan Avenue on February 27. He's also accused of arson at a secondary location.

