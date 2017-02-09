Rosie the Riveter to Return to Wild S...

Rosie the Riveter to Return to Wild Swan Theater

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Nationally acclaimed Wild Swan Theater continues its 37th season of bringing the finest in professional theater to area families with Rosie the Riveter. Back by popular demand, this original musical production explores the lives of women who helped establish southeast Michigan as the "Arsenal of Democracy" during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... 10 hr Faith 4
Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07) Feb 16 fireone 5
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb 9 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09) Feb 7 Tal 11
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Feb 4 hollyleaf 234
Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06) Jan 30 A human with a heart 10
more fun than a hijjab Jan 26 badam 2
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC