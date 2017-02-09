Rosie the Riveter to Return to Wild Swan Theater
Nationally acclaimed Wild Swan Theater continues its 37th season of bringing the finest in professional theater to area families with Rosie the Riveter. Back by popular demand, this original musical production explores the lives of women who helped establish southeast Michigan as the "Arsenal of Democracy" during World War II.
