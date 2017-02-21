'Our body, our choice,' Planned Parenthood supporters chant, respond to few detractors
She went instead to Planned Parenthood, where she received birth control pills, condoms and her first Pap test, a cervical cancer screening. "They helped a scared 16-year-old girl make sure she doesn't get pregnant," Henderson, 29, said Saturday, Feb. 11. She was among about 60 people gathered outside Planned Parenthood for a rally to show support for the agency in response to a national discussion about defunding the health care clinics, dedicated to reproductive sexual health services, education and advocacy.
