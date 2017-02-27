News Minute: Here is the latest Michi...

News Minute: Here is the latest Michigan news from The Associated Press at 2:41 p.m. EST

WTOL-TV Toledo

A man who authorities say sprayed a fire extinguisher at a security guard as he ran from him during a blaze at a northern Michigan ski resort has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. Thirty-one-year-old David Soltysiak of Petoskey learned his punishment Tuesday.

