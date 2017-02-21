Gunman imprisoned for motel robbery

Gunman imprisoned for motel robbery

Gunman imprisoned for motel robbery in Canton Police say Tevaughn Terrell Davis jumped a motel counter and robbed a clerk at gunpoint. Next stop: Prison.

