Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments t...

Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments to the revised Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments to the newly-revised Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards created by legislation he signed in Oct. 2016 to modernize policing standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ypsilanti Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb 9 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09) Feb 7 Tal 11
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Feb 4 hollyleaf 234
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 3 Robert 3
Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06) Jan 30 A human with a heart 10
more fun than a hijjab Jan 26 badam 2
why does michigan not fall in the great lakes? Jan 26 badam 2
See all Ypsilanti Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ypsilanti Forum Now

Ypsilanti Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ypsilanti Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ypsilanti, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,858,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC