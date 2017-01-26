Ypsilanti's Ugly Mug coffee shop reop...

Ypsilanti's Ugly Mug coffee shop reopening as Cross Street Coffee

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: MLive.com

The Ugly Mug is changing names, but owners of the popular Ypsilanti coffee spot are keeping mum on details behind the re-brand. A Facebook post says the business at 317 W. Cross St. would reopen Wednesday, Jan. 25 as Cross Street Coffee.

