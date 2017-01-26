Ypsilanti's Ugly Mug coffee shop reopening as Cross Street Coffee
The Ugly Mug is changing names, but owners of the popular Ypsilanti coffee spot are keeping mum on details behind the re-brand. A Facebook post says the business at 317 W. Cross St. would reopen Wednesday, Jan. 25 as Cross Street Coffee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ypsilanti Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|17 hr
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|17 hr
|allahahaha
|1
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ypsilanti Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC