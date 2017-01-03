Trial rescheduled for accused robber

Trial rescheduled for accused robber

Wednesday Jan 4

A trial has been rescheduled for a Michigan man facing bank robbery charges after allegedly robbing a Lewis Center Bank and several banks in Michigan in 2016.Todd Raymond Keith, 41, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was arrested Oct. 8 in Aberdeen, Ohio, and charged with robbery after authorities said he was responsible for the robbery of the Delaware County ... (more)

